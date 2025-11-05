Country-leaning American Idol alum Randy Madden has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor.

Now, he's facing six felony charges.

This week, Madden was charged with "unlawful sexual intercourse, anal and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime," per court records reviewed by People.

He appeared in court via Zoom and pleaded not guilty to all charges. When he was charged, a criminal order of protection was filed for his alleged victim.

TMZ was first to break the news, and public records show that Madden was booked by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in in Ventura, Calif. on Oct. 30. He was released on Tuesday (Nov. 4) on $100,000 bond.

He'll appear in court next on Nov. 13.

Madden is 45 years old, per court records. The age of his alleged victim is unclear.

Who Is American Idol Alum Randy Madden?

Madden tried out for American Idol Season 8 in 2009.

He auditioned in Phoenix, Ariz., where he sang Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer." He received a "no" vote from all four judges, which included Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi that season.

Madden's Instagram account identifies him as "a little bit Country & little bit Rock & Roll," and includes a link to a GoFundMe which he appears to have established in 2024.

That fundraiser is to help cover expenses incurred after a "horrific motorcycle accident caused by brake failure" he suffered in September 2023. As of June 2025, Madden says he's undergone seven surgeries and needs two more in order to repair injuries incurred to his leg.

According to an update to the campaign posted this summer, Madden says he "still can not walk without the use of crutches or a cane."

