Who’s Left on ‘American Idol’? Updated List of Season 21 Contestants

If you miss a week of American Idol, you miss a lot, so we've stepped up with this updated list of remaining American Idol Season 21 contestants.

Season 21 really got started when 26 singers moved on from the Hollywood Round and Showstopper Round. In late April, the group will start to be trimmed further, until the season finale on May 21.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie returned as judges on American Idol in 2023, with Ryan Seacrest coming back to host another season. There have been a mix of professional singers and coaches on hand to offer advice the two dozen-plus contestants. All come from North America, with Amory, Miss., once again represented very well.

Two singers (Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough) from the Top 26 are from the small Mississippi town. Longtime fans of the show may recall Trent Harmon — the Season 15 winner of American Idol — was also from Amory.

Below is an updated list of who is left on American Idol. We'll update this list weekly until Season 21 concludes.

