American Idol is coming back in 2024!

While the singing competition series is getting ready for its season finale — which airs on Sunday (May 21) — the network announced their plans to bring the show back in 2024. This will be the seventh season for Idol on ABC and its 22nd season overall. The series ran on Fox for 15 years before its end in 2016.

It is yet to be determined if the show's current cast will return. Ryan Seacrest has been at the helm as the show's host since Season 1, while Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry have served as judges for the past six seasons. If history is any indication, news about their commitments will be announced over the summer after contract negotiations are ironed out.

"Get ready to sing along with us for another season!" the show writes on social media.

For the most part, the new era of Idol has maintained its audience over the years. The show's current season — airing Sunday and Monday nights — has an average of 5.2 million viewers on Sundays and 4.7 million on Mondays. Those numbers are down slightly from Season 5, which averaged 5.5 million viewers each night.

Season 6 will wrap on Sunday with Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough competing for the title. Several artists will be taking the stage to perform throughout the star-studded celebration. Keith Urban will pull double duty as a finale advisor to the finalists, and he will also perform his song "Wild Hearts."

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Pitbull, Lauren Daigle, TLC, Kylie Minogue and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin are expected to perform, as are Season 2 contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken. All three judges will also provide entertainment throughout the night.

The season finale of American Idol will air Sunday, May 21 at 8PM ET on ABC.