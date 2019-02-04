It seems like just yesterday Maddie Poppe was being crowned winner of American Idol's debut season on ABC. But fans are already hungry for a new season — Season 17 of the show overall.

So, when does the new season of American Idol start?

The fun starts Sunday, March 3, 2019, on ABC, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie at the judges' table. "I wasn't prepared to get emotionally invested like I have been," Bryan admits in a teaser for the new season.

"We're mentoring these kids that have a chance to say something that could change their lives," Richie adds.

You Think You Know American Idol?

This past November, CMA Awards and Good Morning America teamed up to give one lucky American Idol contestant the chance to skip auditions and go straight through to the Hollywood round. After hopefuls from around the nation submitted their singing videos, three lucky contestants were chosen to perform for their chance at the spot to be the first American Idol contestant this season to go through to Hollywood.

America voted and chose newcomer Meghan Woods. Woods was notified via FaceTime during a live broadcast of GMA, straight from Maddie Poppe and Michael Strahan.

The iconic singing competition has already completed its open call bus tour auditions, which hit twenty-four cities across the United States. Judge-facing auditions are currently underway in select cities across the country.