‘American Idol’ Will Take Us to Church With Special ‘Songs of Faith’ Episode

American Idol is taking the nation to church!

Per People, the reality singing competition show is planning a special faith-inspired episode that will air on Easter Sunday (April 20).

Titled "Songs of Faith," the episode will not only feature performances from the Top 20 contestants, but the judges are also taking the stage, along with some visiting guests.

American Idol's Easter Sunday Episode Performers

By April 20, the competition will be narrowed down to 20 contestants who will all sing faith-filled songs in the hopes of moving forward in the ranks. Viewers can also expect to see all three judges — Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — sing during the three-hour episode.

There will be special performances from this season's Artist in Residence, Jelly Roll, as well as gospel singer CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake, Roman Collins and the Brown Four.

Collins was a contestant on Season 22 of Idol and made it to the Top 12 before being eliminated.

Country Singers and Christian Music

Underwood and Bryan are no strangers to singing about their faith.

In 2021, Underwood released My Savior, a gospel album featuring some of her favorite church hymns, including "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," "How Great Thou Art" and "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus."

Just last year, Bryan recorded a song called "Jesus' Bout My Kids." The lyrics speak to how his faith has evolved over the years and starts with Bryan talking to his kids about Jesus, sharing his faith with them. The song then transforms into the country singer talking to Jesus about his kids, asking that he take care of them.

Jelly Roll also has a connection to his faith and he has become more vocal about it in recent months. Earlier this year he joined forces with Brandon Lake on a powerful song about worship, called "Hard Fought Hallelujah." The two performed the song at the Grand Ole Opry in March.

Songs that will be included in the "Songs of Faith" episode have yet to be announced. Fans can tune in to watch American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.