American Idol may have found its golden couple.

Kat and Space Cowboy (Alejandro "Alex" Garrido Cortes) met through church — Cortes was playing and saw Kat there, and her friend forced her to add him on Instagram. "Singing with Kat is like riding a motorcycle through California, the sun setting in the background, and a rainbow. Just—boom!" he says of his girlfriend.

"Digital love affair," judge Katy Perry exclaimed. Luke Bryan added, "Your babies are going to be beautiful."

Fittingly, the couple auditioned with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Their rendition blew the judges away, leaving Bryan questioning if they were even real while Perry actually burst into tears.

Bryan told Cortes that he should go by his real name rather than his nickname "Space Cowboy." Meanwhile,"You guys are both gonna be, like, in the top 10 if you want," Perry assured them The judges compared Kat's voice to pop singer Dua Lipa.

"It never happens like this, where both people really knock it out of the park," Bryan said. "We typically wind up... separating them and there's tears and somebody's happy and somebody's sad."

"I've never seen two people complement each other so well," Lionel Richie agreed. The judges forced them to drop holding hands, but then voted for both of them to go to the next round in Hollywood.

"Just hold hands and walk down the yellow brick road," Richie sent them off. "Best-looking couple that's ever been to Hollywood," Perry concludes.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET.