‘American Idol’ Names Top 7 Contestants of Season 20

On Sunday (May 1), judges Katie Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie took to the heart of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., to continue their journey in finding the next American Idol. The night’s two-hour telecast, fittingly dubbed “Disney Night,” saw the Top 10 finalists becoming the Top 7, which means fans are now inching their way closer to finding out the winner of the Season 20 title.

Before taking the stage separately with solo performances, the group of hopefuls opened up the program with a collaborative version of “We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney’s Encanto.

Coaches then took their seats at the judging panel, with Perry dressed up as Ariel from the Little Mermaid for good measure.

As the evening continued, each artist who's vying for the top prize stepped out to perform a song from Disney’s collection of popular movies. Fans got to vote for their favorite singer, with voting open at the top of the show until the last commercial break.

Of the performances, three artists representing the country genre — HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Mike Parker — took the floor, putting a country spin on songs like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, “I See the Light'' from Tangled and “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan. In the final moments of the broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest read the voting results, naming the contestants that are still in the running for the Season 20 American Idol crown.

Luckily for Thompson and HunterGirl, they earned enough votes to make their way into the Top 7. Unfortunately for Parker, his journey on the show came to an end. Parker, along with Lady K and Emyrson Flora, were sent home.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

American Idol Season 20 Top 7 Contestants:

Christian Guardino

HunterGirl

Leah Marlene

Nicolina Bozzo

Jay Copeland

Noah Thompson

Fritz Hager