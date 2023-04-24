Warren Peay has clinched a spot in American Idol’s Top 12! The singer celebrated his win by immediately singing “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down in front of the judges and live studio audience.

Peay infused the alternative rock song with a little bit of his country flair, but opted to trade his signature cowboy hat for a more genre fitting pair of Vans. Throughout his performance it was clear that Peay was full of energy and, presumably, adrenaline — he jumped and moved around the stage more than he usually does.

After his country-rock performance, Peay chatted with host Ryan Seacrest, who remarked how relaxed the hopeful singer looked throughout the song, to which Peay responded he was “sweating bullets.”

From there, Peay headed over to the "Victory Zone" to enjoy the rest of the night now that his fate was decided.

The contestants that didn't initially advance to the Top 12 were left to hang in the balance until the end of the show, when judges were able to save two of them. Out of the 20 contestants that started the night out with big Idol dreams, eight were sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

