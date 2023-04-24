‘American Idol': Zachariah Smith Advances to the Top 12

Zachariah Smith has made it into American Idol’s Top 12! The results were announced during Monday night’s (April 24) episode, where eight contestants were eliminated.

Immediately after hearing his dreams of being on the show would live on for another week, Smith took the stage to perform Toto’s “Hold the Line.”

For his take on the classic rock song, he commanded the stage, making the most of the space, even offering up some passionate dance moves. Smith closed out the high energy performance with a dramatic microphone thrust before chatting with host Ryan Seacrest.

When asked about what viewers can expect from the hopeful singer in the upcoming weeks, should he stay in the competition, Smith said he’s going to continue to be himself.

“You’re going to see good old Zachariah Smith being himself, that’s what you’re going to see,” he exclaimed.

Judge Katy Perry really seemed to support that statement and gave a powerful fist bump into the air.

With a final remark about having fun and loving Toto, Smith was off to enjoy the rest of the evening from the "Victory Zone." Contestants who didn't immediately advance to the Top 12 were left to wonder their fate until the end of the show when judges were able to tap two of them into the next round. Out of the 20 contestants that started the night out, eight were sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

See American Idol Contestants Then and Now