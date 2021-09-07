Andrew Jannokos' version of "The Dance" by Garth Brooks is as earnest as the original. The "Gone Too Soon" singer's acoustic cover video — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot on Tuesday (Sept. 7) — shows the one-time TikTok star's ability to tell stories beyond his own.

Of course fans that follow him on the social media platform have seen this kind of conviction before. Jannakos is often standing in front of the stove, cooking as he belts out great country hits. In this video, he's seated and lost in the art as he works through one of the most important country songs of all time. It's the first video from his new One-Take Tuesdays video series.

"The Dance" was written by Tony Arata and released by Brooks in April 1990. It's perhaps his most famous song, and the one often used to close the superstar's concerts.

Jannakos, 26, wasn't born at that time, but the song's importance clearly isn't lost on him. Beyond being a TikTok star with massive streaming success for his debut "Gone Too Soon," the Georgia native and former The Voice contestant is a husband and father to Brenson, his wife's son from a previous relationship, whom he adopted earlier this year.

In June, Jannakos released his Gone Too Soon EP. As he works on new music, he remains popular on TikTok, where he delivers slices of life and cover songs, sometimes with other TikTok stars.