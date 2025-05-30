Andy Griggs is back with a wildly entertaining video for his new song, "I Pulled a Hank Last Night," and Taste of Country readers get to see it first in this exclusive premiere.

As the title implies, "I Pulled a Hank Last Night" is a fun, upbeat country drinking song. Though it's a new release for Griggs, the song actually dates back decades.

"Marty Brown and I wrote this song years ago," Griggs tells us. "I bet it was 25 years ago, or close to it.

"It was our first time to get together, and now, of course, we're good friends and we've written a ton of songs since. But this was our first, and our favorite song that we ever wrote together is 'I Pulled a Hank Last Night.'"

Get our free mobile app

Griggs scored a string of Top 10 country hits between 1998 and 2004, including "You Won't Ever Be Lonely," "She's More," "Tonight I Wanna Be Your Man," "If Heaven" and more.

He was signed to RCA at the time, but he didn't get to cut "I Pulled a Hank Last Night" for himself at the time because Brooks & Dunn had the song on hold.

A few other artists cut the song over the years, including Kevin Fowler, but Griggs still wanted to record the song himself.

"After all these years, here I am with a brand-new horizon in my face, a brand-new sunrise, and that was one of the first things I wanted to do, is record 'I Pulled a Hank Last Night,'" he states.

The rollicking track perfectly captures the fun lyrics, and Griggs had some very strong ideas when it came time to shoot the video.

"Of course, the first thing I did was call Marty and say, 'Man, you've got to be in the video.'"

Griggs shot the video in Paris, Tenn., and he wanted the plot to mirror the lyrics of the song very closely.

"I was so hoping it would fall into place the way I liked it, and not turn out to be something overdone," he says. "I was hoping I'd be proud of it, and man, I am."

Griggs has more new music on the way, and he's also got some tour dates on the books for the summer. Keep track of his concert schedule via his official website.

"I Pulled Hank Last Night" is now streaming via a wide variety of digital music providers.