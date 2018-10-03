Anita Cochran Launches New Charity Inspired by Her Cancer Fight

Anita Cochran is no stranger to fighting back against cancer, and she's helping others do it, too. The country singer has announced the launch of a new charity, the Love Anchors Fund, which will raise money to help in the fight against breast cancer, among other charities it will support.

The news comes just two weeks after Cochran finished her own battle with breast cancer. She received her final chemotherapy treatment on Sept. 19. The "What If I Said," singer revealed she had been cancer-free for four months in July, after undergoing a double mastectomy and the removal of one of her lymph nodes.

The Love Anchors Fund will be managed by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and Cochran is wasting no time in getting the word out. She recently released a new song, "Fight Like a Girl," inspired by her cancer fight, and she's set to perform it on Good Morning America on Friday (Oct. 5) as part of the show's Fight Like a Girl cancer awareness event, which her song inspired. Cochran will donate proceeds from single sales of "Fight Like a Girl” to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation during the week of Oct. 5-12 following that appearance.

She is also set for a series of upcoming appearances during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, including a solo performance on Oct. 26 as part of the Grand Ole Opry's Opry Goes Pink event, as well as a gig with her all-star female band, Chicks Under Cover, at the ABC (After Breast Cancer) Benefit at Nashville's Loveless Barn on Nov. 8.

Cochran's own journey through cancer began when she found a lump in her breast in August of 2017, and shortly thereafter, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer and began taking a series of chemotherapy drugs that prevented her from touring, her primary source of income. Her celebrity friends, including Steve Wariner, Crystal Gayle, Wade Hayes, Clay Walker, Ty Herndon, Jamie O’Neal, Lorrie Morgan, Terri Clark, Mandy Barnett, Bryan White, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Wynonna Judd and the Lynns, joined together for a benefit concert in Nashville that raised $12,000 toward her care.

In August, Cochran released a video for "Fight Like a Girl" that depicts her as a boxer in the ring, fighting for her life. She says she intends the song to resonate with anyone who's going through a tough time, regardless of their situation.

"Fight Like a Girl" is currently available for purchase across all digital services.