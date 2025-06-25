Arby's has emphatically made their next chess move in the ongoing trek to gain popularity in the fast-food market: They're bringing back their discontinued Angus Beef Cheesesteak sandwich.

According to All Recipes, the Arby's Cheesesteak sandwich is 100 percent Angus beef and mirrors a Philly Cheesesteak, but has a special Arby's spin on it that you won't find in any restaurant in Philadelphia -- besides an Arby's, of course.

This amazing-looking sandwich has creamy garlic aioli, diced onions, bell peppers and American cheese.

And because Arby's slogan is "We have the meats," you know they are backing up the meat truck. They're shaving off a quarter-pound of thinly-shaved Angus steak into that bun, which looks to be the size of a baby's arm.

As far as why the three different Angus beef cheesesteak offerings disappeared from Arby's menus in the first place? We found an Arby's Reddit thread from 7 years ago, where fans of Arby's three different Angus Beef Cheesesteak offerings seemed pretty upset that they'd been abruptly removed from the menu.

One of the commenters on that Reddit thread claimed to have worked for Arby's, and said that they removed the Angus beef from menus because the price of Angus beef kept rising, and the sales of the sandwiches weren't matching those costs.

To keep that from happening again, Arby's is being extra sure to let everyone know that the Arby's Cheesesteak is back for a limited time only, and you can secure one now at a participating Arby's location.

If you find an Arby's location that isn't participating, kindly let them know that they are party poopers, and keep on going until you find a location that is.

