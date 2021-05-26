Austin English is taking his career to the next level with the upcoming release of his new single, "In the Mix," and he's letting Taste of Country readers hear it first.

"In the Mix" is an up-tempo ode to good times, but there's one thing missing as English sings of a girl who's no longer a part of his life:

"'Cause when you're mixing those drinks, girl, they're hitting me twice as strong / And every George Strait song sounds better when you're singing along / This country air is sweeter with your perfume / The stars shine brighter when they're over you / Turn a 'down for whatever' to a 'don't get better than this' / When you're in the mix," he sings in the chorus.

“‘In the Mix’ reminds me of a very specific point in my life — coming home for the holiday, seeing that girl you had a crush on, meeting up with friends at a pasture party.," he tells Taste of Country. "Some people might call it cliche, but the song is about real life and things that really happen where I come from. The thing I like most about ‘In the Mix’ is that I lived it…and it doesn’t hurt that it has a catchy melody.”

The singer-songwriter has already logged more than a decade in the music scene in his native Texas, where he has made a name for himself with his high-energy live shows. English has appeared on some of the most revered stages in Texas, including the Highway 30 Music Festival, Texas Hall of Fame, White Elephant Saloon in the Ft. Worth Stockyard, Rodeo Austin and Gruene Hall.

He's also shared stages with a long list of nationally known artists that includes Charlie Daniels Band, Granger Smith, Daryle Singletary, Tracy Byrd, Reckless Kelly, Gary Allan, Cody Johnson, Will Hoge and Radney Foster.

English is widening his career prospects to a more national level with the release of "In the Mix," which is set to drop on Thursday (May 27). The song is currently available for pre-order via iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

For more information about Austin English, visit his official website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.