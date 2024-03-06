The Bacon Brothers — aka film star Kevin Bacon and his musician brother Michael — borrowed a show biz term for the central metaphor behind their new song, "Losing the Night."

"We have a term in the movie business, 'Losing the light,' which is when you're about to lose the shot because the sun is about to go down," Kevin explains in a statement. "We thought it'd be cool to write a song called 'Losing the Night,' which is about this couple in a motel room having problems and they know that if they don't figure their problems out by the time the sun comes up, that's it for their relationship."

The result is a breezy, anthemic country rock track that will be included on their upcoming album, Ballad of the Brothers, which is due for release in April. The Bacon Brothers have straddled the genre divide between country and rock ever since their mid-'90s inception, but teaming up with Casey Beathard — a Nashville songwriting legend who's penned hits for Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Rodney Atkins and more — gave "Losing the Night" a robust country edge.

"It was really a thrill to sit down with him and write it," Michael acknowledges.

In keeping with those rootsy inclinations, the Bacon Brothers stripped down their song for a simple, studio performance-inspired music video, which is premiering exclusively for Taste of Country readers. Michael and Kevin sit side by side with their instruments as they perform the track, allowing fans to feel like they're in the middle of a jam session with them.

Ballad of the Brothers is due for release on April 19, but it's available to pre-save and pre-add now. When it arrives, it'll be the Bacon Brothers' 10th studio album, and the first since they released Erato in 2022.