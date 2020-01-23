Bebe Rexha has been picked as the official advisor for Team Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 18.

The pop star revealed the big news on her Instagram account.

"Guess what?! I am an advisor on this season of The Voice," she shares. "Thanks for having me @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice Let’s Go #TeamBlake."

On the last season of the popular competition singing show, Rexha was introduced as the fifth coach for the "Comeback Stage." She brought back one artist who did not get any coaches to turn their chairs, but she also coached her selected artists and had them battle it out to get a chance at reversing their elimination.

Rexha is no stranger to the country music realm, of course — she collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on the genre-bending smash hit "Meant to Be," and it went on to be nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st-annual Grammy Awards.

Also on The Voice this season, Team Nick Jonas has invited his brothers to be his advisors. Kevin and Joe Jonas will join the show, while Team Kelly Clarkson will bring pop singer Dua Lipa and Team John Legend has pop songstress Ella Mai.

This season will mark Nick Jonas' first time as a coach after he acted as an advisor himself on the Australian version of the show.

Rexha is a presenter at this year's Grammy Awards. Shelton is nominated for Best Solo Country Performance for "God's Country" and will be performing with Gwen Stefani, debuting their collaboration "Nobody But You."

The Voice Season 18 premieres on Feb. 24 on NBC at 8PM ET.

