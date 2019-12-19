Poll: What Was the Best Country Concert You Saw This Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

There were a ton of country tours and concerts this year. One in particular that was my favorite was when I got to sit front row at a Lady Antebellum concert here in Nashville. It was the coolest thing to get to be that close and see their passion for their new songs that they were playing off of their album, Ocean. It definitely was a concert I will never forget.

My co-host at ToC Nights, Amber, says that her favorite country concert this year was seeing Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. She said it was a fun and rowdy crowd, and Luke was shotgunning beers on stage and the crowd was going nuts. She said that was an experience that she will never forget.

What about you? As we wrap up 2019, what was your favorite country concert from this past year?