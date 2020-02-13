Poll: What’s the Best Country Song About a Dog?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

In a recent interview, Blake Shelton said that his dog, Betty, prefers to spend time with Gwen Stefani more than she does him. Blake has many songs where he references his dogs, and the love for them is definitely known by all country music fans.

There are a lot of country songs about man's best friend. Everyone from Shelton and Billy Currington, to Luke Bryan and Toby Keith have all honored dogs in some of their music. My personal favorite is "Ol' Red" by Blake Shelton. I love how that song honors his dog and now has become a chain of bars, so everyone knows about Ol' Red!

What about you? What do you think is the best country song about a dog?