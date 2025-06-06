Even if you don't think that these five songs are the best from this week, you have to agree they're the most surprising.

There is nothing conventional about new songs from Rascal Flatts and Zac Brown Band, but the No. 1 song on this list scorches everything you thought you thought you knew about the artist. It's not quite Dylan goes electric, but holy cow!

Taste of Country staff picked these five songs from the dozens released to digital streamers on June 6, 2025. New music from Bailey Zimmerman makes the cut. So too does a song that name-checks George Strait in a most unusual and provocative way.

If you thought a song called "George F****** Strait" was going to be a tribute, think again.

5 Best Country Songs Released This Friday (June 6, 2025)

No. 5: Rascal Flatts (Feat. Lzzy Hale), "Life Is a Highway"

This cover of a cover would be even better with a live performance video. The vocals are what you expect, but Lzzy Hale absolutely shreds on guitar.

No. 4: Bailey Zimmerman, "Comin' in Cold"

Bailey Zimmerman's new love warning might be his best release to date. "Comin' in Cold" keeps the good times the newcomer is known for, but adds a bit more fiddle and banjo to his mix. It's a strong singalong for 2025.

No. 3: Zac Brown Band, "I Ain't Worried About It"

The F-word is popular in country music this week. Zac Brown Band's carefree new single drops the curse word in the chorus, but a radio edit will probably find a more creative way to explore this message. "I Ain't Worried About It" includes a pretty good summertime message.

No. 2: Laci Kaye Booth, "George F****** Strait"

Laci Kaye Booth's provocative new song comes with a twist: The title is the second most compelling reason to listen. The sultry ballad is hardly a tribute to the King. Instead, you'll find Texan yearning — like really yearning — for a man who gets better with age, "like George F--king Strait."

No. 1: Oliver Anthony, "Scornful Woman"

Oliver Anthony's new song "Scornful Woman" is a bit of a shocker. Despite hints that he's leaving the music industry, the "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer returns with a song that's as conventional as he's ever been.

That's not to say this new rocker is a clean fit on country radio. Lyrically, it's about something beyond his own experiences, and musically it's fully produced with a 45-second guitar and fiddle outro that just cooks.

Honorable Mention: Crowe Boys, "Made to Wander"