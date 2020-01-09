Poll: Who Was the Best ‘Joker’?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

The award-winning Joker movie has just been released to DVD. It features Joaquin Phoenix playing the leading role. He had some big shoes to fill — the role has been mastered by so many huge names before him.

Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Phoenix all have had huge success at the box office with their roles as the Joker.

I would say that Joaquin Phoenix's version of the joker did well; it made over 300 million at the box office and that's not counting what it's set to make in DVD and streaming sales. My favorite Joker, however, was played by Heath Ledger. He did amazing and may he R.I.P.

I asked Amber and she said she has never seen any of them, but Jared Leto is really hot, so that's her favorite. With so many iconic actors playing the role of the Joker, who do you think played it best:

The OG Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto or Joaquin Phoenix?