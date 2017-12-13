30 Hottest Red Carpet Looks of 2017

Stars on this list know how to make an impression both off the red carpet and on — 2017 found everyone from legends like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to newcomers Midland showing off their own fresh looks.

Once again, Carrie Underwood dominates this year's best dressed list, but Miranda Lambert, McGraw and Hill and Maren Morris all make multiple appearances. Of course, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are a mainstay on Best Dressed collections from any red carpet, lighting up every rug they step on. Lauren had a bonus accessory in 2017, since she was pregnant with the couple's daughter Ada, and she was happy to show off that bump at both the Grammys and ACM Awards.

Fellow beloved couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman made a statement on the red carpet this year not just for their exquisite looks, but their undying affection for one another, which makes them a sight to see before any awards show. While most stars go for a classic look on the carpet, we can't help but appreciate Midland's eclectic style that has become a signature part of their brand.

See country music's hottest red carpet looks this year: