Poll: What’s the Best Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Duet?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, just turned 23, and they both wished her a Happy Birthday in the sweetest way!

I swear, Tim and Faith are the all-time longest-standing relationship goals in country music. Seeing not only their love for one another, but for their kids, as well, makes me want to be a better person every day.

On the contrary, seeing pictures of Tim shirtless fishing, make me jealous that my abs will never look like his do.

Tim and Faith are not only country music's relationship goals, they also have sung many amazing duets with one another over the years. I think my personal favorite is "It's Your Love." What do you think is the best Tim McGraw and Faith Hill duet?