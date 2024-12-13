Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey Lead Billboard Music Awards Country Winners

Morgan Wallen and Shaboozey were country music's biggest winners at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer was one of three country artists to perform, along with Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney. He actually opened the show on a night where he'd win three awards, including Top Country Song. Later he performed his new song, "Highway."

Wallen's four wins made him the biggest winner in country categories, although Zach Bryan (5) technically won more categories. The "Love Somebody" singer provided a short acceptance speech upon being named the BBMA winner in these four categories:

Top Male Artist

Top Country Artist

Top Country Male Artist

Top Collaboration (for "I Had Some Help" with Post Malone)

Related: The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024 Prove Real Country Music Is In Good Hands

Shaboozey's two additional wins were in all-genre categories: Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. Bryan — a finalist in a show-leading 21 categories — took Top Country Touring Artist and Top Country Album (for the Zach Bryan album), as well as Top Rock Artist, Top Streaming Song and Top Rock Song.

Taylor Swift was the 2024 Billboard Music Award's biggest winner with 10 awards.

Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney were two more country artists in attendance. Both performed as well, but neither won country BBMA awards on Thursday night (Dec. 12) in Las Vegas.

In the remaining country categories, Beyoncé won Top Country Female Artist and The Red Clay Strays won Top Country Duo/ Group.

In a pre-recorded video, Wallen thanked fans for giving him the freedom to make the music he wants to make. His official acceptance is remarkable because he never acknowledged winning the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in November.

The four honors came the same day he learned he'd have to spend seven days incarcerated in a DUI Education Center as part of his sentence for throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville. It's not clear when he'll serve that sentence.