Morgan Wallen Finishes Strong on Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century List
As we enter into this new year with hopeful expectation of what's to come, it's hard not to look back at the fist 25 years of the 21st century, especially when it comes to music.
Billboard has released their Top Artists of the 21st Century list, based on a star's performance over the last two-and-a-half decades. The publication specifically focused on two areas to determine who was hot, and who was not.
The all-genre rankings — featuring 100 names — were determined by the artists' performances on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart from the start of the year 2000 to the end of 2024.
Country Singers on Billboard's Top Artists of the 21st Century List
Country music is represented by both veteran artists and those who launched their career within the last 10 years on this list. Alan Jackson sneaks in at No. 99, while Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw find themselves in the Top 60.
As far as newer artists go, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are Top 40 finishers. Country newcomer Post Malone lands in the Top 5, but he had some help from his non-country career to propel him to No. 4 on the list.
Billboard's Top Artists of the 21st Century, Top 50:
50. Olivia Rodrigo
49. Christina Aguilera
48. Rascal Flatts
47. Avril Lavigne
46. SZA
45. T.I.
44. Juice WRLD
43. Future
42. Kenny Chesney
41. Destiny's Child
40. Luke Combs
39. Ludacris
38. Imagine Dragons
37. Linkin Park
36. Nicki Minaj
35. Billie Eilish
34. Britney Spears
33. Carrie Underwood
32. Kendrick Lamar
31. 50 Cent
30. Lil Wayne
29. Jay-Z
28. Mariah Carey
27. Kelly Clarkson
26. Nickelback
25. Nelly
24. Justin Timberlake
23. The Black Eyed Peas
22. Alicia Keys
21. Miley Cyrus
20. Ye
19. Ariana Grande
18. Chris Brown
17. Pink
16. Lady Gaga
15. Katy Perry
14. Ed Sheeran
13. Morgan Wallen
12. Adele
11. Maroon 5
10. Usher
9. Bruno Mars
8. Justin Bieber
7. Beyonce
6. The Weeknd
5. Eminem
4. Post Malone
3. Rihanna
2. Drake
1. Taylor Swift
See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes