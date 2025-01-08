As we enter into this new year with hopeful expectation of what's to come, it's hard not to look back at the fist 25 years of the 21st century, especially when it comes to music.

Billboard has released their Top Artists of the 21st Century list, based on a star's performance over the last two-and-a-half decades. The publication specifically focused on two areas to determine who was hot, and who was not.

The all-genre rankings — featuring 100 names — were determined by the artists' performances on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart from the start of the year 2000 to the end of 2024.

Country Singers on Billboard's Top Artists of the 21st Century List

Country music is represented by both veteran artists and those who launched their career within the last 10 years on this list. Alan Jackson sneaks in at No. 99, while Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw find themselves in the Top 60.

As far as newer artists go, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are Top 40 finishers. Country newcomer Post Malone lands in the Top 5, but he had some help from his non-country career to propel him to No. 4 on the list.

Billboard's Top Artists of the 21st Century, Top 50:

50. Olivia Rodrigo

49. Christina Aguilera

48. Rascal Flatts

47. Avril Lavigne

46. SZA

45. T.I.

44. Juice WRLD

43. Future

42. Kenny Chesney

41. Destiny's Child

40. Luke Combs

39. Ludacris

38. Imagine Dragons

37. Linkin Park

36. Nicki Minaj

35. Billie Eilish

34. Britney Spears

33. Carrie Underwood

32. Kendrick Lamar

31. 50 Cent

30. Lil Wayne

29. Jay-Z

28. Mariah Carey

27. Kelly Clarkson

26. Nickelback

25. Nelly

24. Justin Timberlake

23. The Black Eyed Peas

22. Alicia Keys

21. Miley Cyrus

20. Ye

19. Ariana Grande

18. Chris Brown

17. Pink

16. Lady Gaga

15. Katy Perry

14. Ed Sheeran

13. Morgan Wallen

12. Adele

11. Maroon 5

10. Usher

9. Bruno Mars

8. Justin Bieber

7. Beyonce

6. The Weeknd

5. Eminem

4. Post Malone

3. Rihanna

2. Drake

1. Taylor Swift