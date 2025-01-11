Shaboozey Already Has One of the Top Songs of the 21st Century

2024 was the year of Shaboozey! His song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" not only put him on the map in country music, it also catapulted him into the spotlight of pop culture.

It's no wonder the crossover track is already one of the biggest songs of the century.

Billboard released a list of the Top 100 Songs throughout the first 25 years of the 21st century. Songs were selected solely based on their performance on the publication's Hot 100 Songs chart.

Historically, it's been tough for country music to put a song on this all-genre list, and even more difficult to send a country offering to the top of the chart. However, Shaboozey's bar anthem not only reached the peak, but it also remained there for a record-tying 19 weeks in 2024.

This was good enough to put him at No. 22 on Billboard's top songs list.

Other country tracks in the rankings were Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" (7) and Lil' Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" (21). Faith Hill snuck in with "Breathe" (89), while Lady A made the cut with "Need You Now" (100).

Billboard's Top 50 Songs of the 21st Century

50. Maroon Five - "One More Night"

49. Macklemore - "Thrift Shop"

48. Katy Perry & Juicy J - "Dark Horse"

47. Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth - "See You Again"

46. Halsey - "Without Me"

45. The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears"

44. Mary J. Blige - "Family Affair"

43. Post Malone & 21 Savage - "Rockstar"

42. Nelly & Kelly Rowland - "Dilemma"

41. Bruno Mars - "Just the Way You Are"

40. Pharrell Williams - "Happy"

39. Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera - "Moves Like Jagger"

38. Drake - "God's Plan"

37. Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

36. Lorde - "Royals"

35. Post Malone - "Sunflower"

34. Meghan Trainor - "All About that Bass"

33. Timbaland & One Republic - "Apologize"

32. Kanye West & Jamie Foxx - "Gold Digger"

31. Kesha - "Tik Tok"

30. Mario - "Let Me Love You"

29. The Black Eyed Peas - "Boom Boom Pow"

28. Ed Sheeran - "Perfect"

27. Alicia Keys - "No One"

26. Robin Thicke, T.I. & Pharrell - "Blurred Lines"

25. Carly Rae Jepsen - "Call Me Maybe"

24. Nickelback - "How You Remind Me"

23. 24K Goldn - "Mood"

22. Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

21. Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

20. Adele - "Rolling in the Deep"

19. Luis Fonsi - "Despacito"

18. Gotye - "Somebody That I Used to Know:

17. Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

16. Flo Rida & T-Pain - "Low"

15. Maroon 5 & Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

14. Rihanna & Calvin Harris - "We Found Love"

13. Post Malone - "Circles"

12. Harry Styles - "As It Was"

11. Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris - "Yeah!"

10. Mariah Carey - "We Belong Together"

9. Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

8. The Chainsmokers & Halsey - "Closer"

7. Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"

6. Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You"

5. The Black Eyes Peas - "I Gotta Feeling"

4. LMFAO - "Party Rock Anthem"

3. The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

2. Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars - "Uptown Funk!"

1. The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"