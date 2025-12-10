Former Mike & Molly star, Billy Gardell, has just revealed to People that he transformed his life and lost 170 pounds.

Like many Americans, Gardell spent much of his life promising himself that this would be the year he finally got his health under control and lose some weight.

He tells People, “Every year I’d say I’d start on Monday. Or the first of the month. Or New Year’s Eve. That was always my routine.”

But with more than 30 percent of Americans classified as obese, Gardell wasn’t alone in those experiences.

By 2020, Gardell says he weighed around 380 pounds and had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Realizing he needed to make a change, he told himself, “Come hell or high water, I’ve got to make a change.”

How Did Billy Gardell Lose The Weight?

Former Mike & Molly star Billy Gardell made a major lifestyle change when he underwent bariatric surgery in July 2021.

It’s important to note that after bariatric surgery, you can’t simply return to unhealthy eating habits and expect the weight to stay off. Even though portion sizes become smaller, making poor food choices can still lead to weight gain over time.

Gardell committed to his diet and says he also follows a workout routine that he sticks to consistently.

How Much Weight Does Former Mike & Molly Star Billy Gardell Weight Now?

Gardell tells People that he now weighs around 210–215 pounds. He says he feels happier and healthier, and his diabetes has gone away.

Gardell jokes that he still can’t believe he was the romantic lead of a successful TV show when he weighed 350 pounds, saying, “Life is so strange.”

