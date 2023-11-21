Steve Irwin's heart, humor and even his signature catchphrase have passed down to a new generation.

Every year, the late conservationist and beloved television personality's family and friends gather to remember him at the Steve Irwin Gala, a bi-continental event held once in Brisbane, Australia, and once in Las Vegas, Nev. The Brisbane iteration of the gala took place on Nov. 11, and Irwin's daughter — 25-year-old Bindi Irwin — brought her daughter Grace Warrior to join the fun.

"Join us for Grace's first ever [Steve Irwin Gala] raising funds and awareness for [Wildlife Warriors]," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "Her happiness lights up the entire room!"

She shared video to prove it: On the red carpet, two-and-a-half-year-old Grace jumped, twirled and posed with her parents. She wore a sparkly gold dress with a bow and matching flats, but her best accessory was her ear-to-ear smile.

During the show itself, little Grace proved once more that she's a natural in the spotlight. She accompanied her mom up to the podium to address the attendees, even treating the audience to a "Crikey!"

"We're so happy that you're all here tonight. This is Grace's first gala dinner ever," Bindi told the crowd as she held her young daughter. "Grace wore her very best sparkle dress and was very excited to see everyone because she said this is a 'staff meeting'!"

Other members of the Irwin family were also present, including Steve Irwin's widow and conservationist Terri Irwin and Bindi's brother (Grace's uncle), Robert. Both of Steve Irwin's children have carried on his legacy of conservation work and frequently educate the public about animals including crocodiles, snakes, kangaroos, birds and more.

Bindi has also been vocal about her battle with endometriosis, explaining that, for more than a decade, she suffered bouts of excruciating pain and dealt with doctors who did not take her condition seriously. She underwent surgery to address her disease in March, and since then, Bindi has been open about her recovery and the vast improvement she's seen in her quality of life since.