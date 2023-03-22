Bindi Irwin is on the road to recovery after surgery to address her endometriosis, and she's grateful for all the support she's received along the way from fans who have been through similar ordeals.

The daughter of Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin first opened up about experience with endometriosis in an early-March Instagram post, explaining that, for over a decade, she had struggled with excruciating pain and doctors who did not take her condition seriously. After finally undergoing surgery for the condition, she shared her story in hopes that it would resonate with those going through the same thing. Now, in her update, she says stories from those with similar stories have buoyed her during her recovery period.

"I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," Irwin writes in her update. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing."

She also shared a message of hope as she looks forward to a pain-free life.

"I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health," Irwin continues. "I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way."

After Irwin shared her story, her husband Chandler Powell applauded his wife's bravery and openness in his own social media post, saying that she was "my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life" and celebrating her journey towards living without endometriosis pain.

"The greatest gift of all is knowing that you're out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis," he adds. "I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you."

The couple are parents to a young daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. When Irwin shared her original post, she acknowledged that endometriosis can complicate fertility, and reminded fans to be tactful when speaking to others about their family planning.

"Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone's life, however, that is not always the case," she said at the time. "Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."