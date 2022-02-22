Blake Lively is known for everything from her work as an actor to her work as a model to her time simply spent being the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds. But something she never thought she would be known for was being an ACM Awards nominee.

“Academy of Country Music was not on my vision board,” Lively says with a laugh during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet of the Michael Kors' Fall-Winter 2022 show. “Who knew I was going to be a country music gal?”

But yes, that’s exactly where she is right now, as Lively continues to take in the fact that she scored two ACM Award nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."And from the sound of it, she might even be attending the country music awards show with her bestie to revel in it a little further.

“I would love to be there,” she says, adding, ‘Any reason to go to Vegas.’

Certainly, it would be quite cool to see Lively sitting next to Swift at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will stream live on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, at 8PM ET. The two have been friends since meeting in 2015.

Swift’s ACM nomination marks the first time she has gotten love from the organization since 2018, when she was nominated for “Video of the Year” for the Sugarland song “Babe.” Adding to the possibility of Swift and Lively making an appearance together is the fact that Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was also nominated for his work as a producer on the video.

