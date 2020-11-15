The year 2020 has been quite a bummer, but Blake Shelton is making the best of it. He's riding high with a variety of personal and professional triumphs, the latest of which is his Country Artist of 2020 win at the annual People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Nov. 15).

While he'd been cooling his heels for most of the evening in a car with bride-to-be Gwen Stefani due to novel coronavirus pandemic concerns, the beloved The Voice coach was able to share his thoughts on taking home that particular trophy for the second year in a row.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," he noted, speaking from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," Shelton added. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for, lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

Of course, Shelton also took time to recognize the main woman in his life: "Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he called out, adding jokingly, "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for my inspiration!"

It wasn't the first time Shelton adorably made note of Stefani at the People's Choice Awards. While accepting the same award last year, he famously told the audience how deeply he felt about her, telling Stefani from stage, "I love the s--t out of you." (On Sunday night, Stefani, while hanging out in the car, re-posted this moment to her social media accounts for fans to relive.)

Stefani, who won Fashion Icon at the People's Choice Awards in 2019, reciprocated: "I love you, Blake Shelton, you're a babe," she told him during that acceptance speech.

Shelton and Stefani, who are back together as coaches on NBC's The Voice, got engaged at the end of October. The marriage will be the third for Shelton, after a four-year marriage to singer Miranda Lambert and a three-year union to Kaynette Williams; it will be Stefani's second marriage, after 14 years married to rocker Gavin Rossdale.