Blake Shelton is heading up a very special All for the Hall lineup in 2024. The country superstar will join a roster of his fellow native Oklahomans for a one-of-a-kind All for the Hall concert that will take place in Oklahoma for the first time ever.

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Dunn, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth, ACM and CMA Awards nominee Wade Hayes and the Swon Brothers will join Shelton for the 2024 All for the Hall event, which is set to take place at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 30.

“I can’t think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show,” Shelton says in a press release. “Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth [Brooks], Reba [McEntire] and Vince Gill, to name a few. I’m thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!”

The 2024 All for the Hall show will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's education initiatives.

“It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton’s stature supports our museum’s educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously,” states Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We’re immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their ‘all for the Hall,’ and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music.”

Tickets for the 2024 All for the Hall benefit concert go on sale on Friday, Jan. 26, via Shelton's official website. Additional artists are to be announced.