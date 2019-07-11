Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the couple nobody saw coming—he a country-music star from Oklahoma, she a pop princess by way of the 3rd-wave ska and punk scenes in Southern California—but somehow the two are going to be celebrating their fourth-year anniversary together this fall.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton notes to People. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

The two lovebirds met on the set of The Voice while both were struggling with high-visibility divorces, and turned a resulting friendship commiserating over their splits into a true love story. Now, the couple will be going back to where it all started again, facing off against each other as coaches for the show's season 17, debuting Sept. 23.

Although Shelton is chivalrous to a fault with his lady love, he made clear to People that he will not be allowing Stefani any advantages on The Voice. " I’m not going to let her win," he states adamantly. " I’m going to have to win, but I’m going to have to do it in a way that she doesn’t feel like I beat her.

"I don’t know if that’s possible or not because I definitely don’t want to upset her — that’s not going to pay off for me in the long run. This will be her fourth time on the show, so she’s no stranger to it. She knows what she’s doing.”

Shelton recently wrapped his 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour, but he's still got some dates going this summer that fans can catch. Meanwhile, Stefani is booked through the end of July for her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

