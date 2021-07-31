Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were very careful to keep their wedding from turning into a celebrity circus, and that meant keeping it small and relatively low-key. In a new interview, the country superstar says that's led to some awkwardness with his friends who weren't on hand for the event.

"So I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since," Shelton tells Storme Warren during an interview on SiriusXM's the Highway. "It's, ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read, y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’"

‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it," Shelton states, adding, "You know, it's not about you. So, a lot of them."

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014 when they were both working as coaches on The Voice. They began dating in 2015, after her divorce from singer Gavin Rossdale and his from Miranda Lambert.

The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020, and they wed on July 3, 2021, in a private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. After much public back-and-forth about which celebrity friends might perform at the ceremony, they opted to keep it small and private, inviting only family and close friends, with no stars in attendance other than The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony. Stefani wore a beautiful Vera Wang dress, and her three sons gave a Bible reading as part of the ceremony, while Shelton wrote a new song that he sang as his wedding vows.

One of the friends who've had awkward conversations with Shelton may have been Luke Bryan. In an interview with People, the country superstar, who is longtime friends with Shelton, says that not only was he not invited to the wedding, he didn't even know it was happening.

"I found out with the rest of the world," Bryan states. "But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there."

"They'll be funny, sarcastic items, so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it," he adds with a laugh.

