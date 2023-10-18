Blake Shelton Renews Back to the Honky Tonk Tour for 2024
Blake Shelton will do another round of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, with new dates and openers scheduled for 2024. The second leg of the trek will launch early in 2024, with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts — a former Team Blake member on The Voice — bellying up to the bar as openers.
The 17-date tour will begin on Feb. 22 with a stop in Hershey, Pa., before serving up shows across both the United States and Canada. Shelton and his company will visit new venues this time around. Last call for the run will be March 29, as the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour wraps in Wichita, Kan.
"We're going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!!" Shelton writes on social media. "Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends Kubota and bringing @dustinlynch and @emilyann_music out for the fun."
The "God's Country" singer's first round of the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour stretched across February and March 2023. Each show transformed large arenas into intimate honky tonk atmospheres with a throwback feel.
Blake Shelton's 2024 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Feb. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 29 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
March 1 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 2 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
March 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
March 22 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
March 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
March 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arenda
