Blake Shelton will do another round of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, with new dates and openers scheduled for 2024. The second leg of the trek will launch early in 2024, with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts — a former Team Blake member on The Voice — bellying up to the bar as openers.

The 17-date tour will begin on Feb. 22 with a stop in Hershey, Pa., before serving up shows across both the United States and Canada. Shelton and his company will visit new venues this time around. Last call for the run will be March 29, as the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour wraps in Wichita, Kan.

"We're going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!!" Shelton writes on social media. "Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends Kubota and bringing @dustinlynch and @emilyann_music out for the fun."

The "God's Country" singer's first round of the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour stretched across February and March 2023. Each show transformed large arenas into intimate honky tonk atmospheres with a throwback feel.

Blake Shelton's 2024 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

Feb. 22 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 29 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 1 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

March 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

March 22 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

March 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

March 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arenda

