Blake Shelton will make his grand return to the small screen this November, as his game show Barmaggedon gears up for a second season.

Together with co-hosts Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Glaser, Shelton will host a series of celebrity bar games in the show's second season, which will air once again from the country star's Ole Red bar in Nashville. In each episode, two celebrities will go head to head in a round of five bar games.

The victor will win a prize for "a viral internet sensation each has chosen to support," according to People, which premiered the first trailer for the new season of the show. Featured games include Fool's Ball, Tic Tac Throwdown and Talk Derby to Me, as well as something called "The Wheel of Redemption," which will give struggling contestants the chance to mount a comeback.

The celebrity guests will be even bigger this season, with Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson all set to make appearances. From outside the country community, the show has enlisted contestants including rapper Ice T, R&B legends Boyz II Men and actors Michelle Rodriguez and David Arquette.

Ice T will appear in a special holiday episode of Barmageddon, with the set decked out as a winter wonderland and themed games including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

Season 2 of Barmageddon will premiere on the USA Network on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11PM ET.