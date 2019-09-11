Blake Shelton Would Give Up His Spot on Country Radio to Put Craig Morgan’s New Song There

Blake Shelton isn't holding back his praise for Craig Morgan's heartbreaking new song, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." The song was written after Morgan's son, Jerry, died in a tubing accident in July 2016 and was just released as a radio single, and Shelton is determined to see it get airplay.

He's even offered up his own spot on country radio if it means more people get to hear Morgan's powerful words.

"You blow me away, brother," Shelton writes in a tweet sent over the weekend. "There's nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it's just something you gotta do."

Shelton can relate to loss — his older brother died in a car accident in 1990.

WATCH: Craig Morgan Is Ready to Talk About His Son, Jerry

"I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on," he says of "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost."

Many people seem to agree with him, voicing their support on Twitter, with one writing: "I’m not a big country fan, but hearing songs like this make we want to hear it more."

"This could possibly be the best song written in decades. Wow," another adds.

"Come on everybody this song deserves to be the number 1 at least on iTunes," Shelton said in another tweet that came later that night. "Tweet your friends, tag the song. All people need to do is hear it once. They will want to own it. This song deserves to be recognized."

"The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost" has continued to climb the iTunes charts.

Morgan acknowledged the difficulty of writing such a personal song on Fox & Friends, saying, "It was very tough to write. It's tough to perform. In fact, it wasn't my choice to do this. It just happened, and I do it. I had a very dear friend tell me that you must sing this song. An Opry member told me that. And I hope that through this song, I can encourage other people to stick with their faith, and make it work."

"The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost" is available on all music platforms to download and stream.