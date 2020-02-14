Blake Shelton was asked for a song that influenced him, so he recalled is formative years and landed on Alan Jackson.

The singer and coach on NBC's The Voice was part of Keith Urban and the Country Music Hall of Fame's All for the Hall: Under the Influence concert on Monday (Feb. 10) in Nashville, and while his performance was advertised, fans still responded with the kind of enthusiasm you reserve for a special guest. Shelton performed his song "Ol' Red" and then went back to 1992 to sing Jackson's "Dallas."

"Oh how I wish Dallas was in Tennessee / If I could move Texas east / Then she'd be here with me / Then nothin' else would come between the two of us / If Dallas was in Tennessee," the song goes. Jackson wrote "Dallas" with Keith Stegall for his Don't Rock the Jukebox album.

Other covers on the night included Urban singing Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou," Brothers Osborne performing Merle Haggard's "The Bottle Let Me Down" and Carly Pearce singing Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." More than $800K was raised for music education programs at the Country Music Hall of Fame during this seventh-annual All for the Hall event. Urban opened and hosted, easily filling brief moments between micro-sets with jokes, banter, reminders and gratitude. Shelton, he shared, flew in just for this set and flew out immediately afterward. All performers did so on their own dime.