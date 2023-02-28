Blake Shelton Says There’s One Item You’ve Gotta Have If You Want Country Music Clout

There's no denying that Blake Shelton is one of the biggest names in country music these days, but back when he was an up-and-coming artist, he says there was one particular purchase he wanted to make to cement his status in the genre.

"One of the first things I bought when I had a hit as a country artist — because you're not crap in country music unless you have your own bulldozer," the singer jokes during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Feb. 27).

"I mean, [if you don't have a bulldozer], you really haven't made it. You're not over the hump," the singer continues drily. "You know what I'm saying? So I bought a bulldozer."

It wasn't exactly that Shelton wanted to use the bulldozer, he continues — at least, not for the equipment's typical function of ditch-digging and large-scale construction. "I don't know how to run it, either. I bought this old bulldozer and just started trying to figure it out," the singer continues.

"Even starting it was an adventure," he says. "And then, like, how do you make it go? Just running crap over. It's awesome ... if I need something actually done with it, then I'll pay somebody to run the dozer. But if it's just, like, you know, having a bad day — or a good day — get on it and go push some stuff."

Shelton's collection of farming and building equipment has since expanded: He frequently posts updates from the driver's seat of his Kubota tractor as he works on his Oklahoma property.

When he's not amassing farm equipment, Shelton is currently on the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which is set to run through March.

