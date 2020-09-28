Blake Shelton Takes a Group of Foster Kids Fishing

Blake Shelton did more than just teach a group of foster kids how to fish at his Oklahoma farm. The singer taught the group of children how to get their catch from pond to table.

That means they had to fillet and fry them up for dinner, after reeling them in. Shelton — who's on the board of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation — partnered with Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families for the event. It's not clear when the group went fishing together, but pictures and the explanation at the OKCF Facebook page show the 44-year-old getting hands-on at one of his ponds. Several kids proudly held up bass they had pulled from waters. The action shots are equally inspiring.

Rods, reels and tackle for the fishing trip were provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. The kids got to keep all their gear, so even if they can't fish with Shelton again soon, they can reel in dinner for themselves at any local pond or fishing hole.

Pictures from the event were shared on Sept. 23, but the fishing trip likely occurred days or even weeks prior, as Shelton has spent most of his time in California this month as he prepares for Season 19 of The Voice, which begins on Oct. 19. He's an avid outdoorsman who loves hunting and fishing. While quarantined at his Oklahoma farm, he even taught girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three kids to embrace nature in a way they never had previously.

In addition to his property in Tishomingo, Okla., he and Stefani own a home in California, pictured below.