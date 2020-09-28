Blake Shelton’s Salt-and-Pepper Hair Was ‘Just Salt,’ So Gwen Stefani Helped Him Dye It

Quarantine has been stressful for everyone, and Blake Shelton is no exception. The country superstar says he got quite a shock when he saw a closeup shot of his hair during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and realized that he'd gone entirely gray.

It all started when Shelton and his girlfriend, fellow A-List singer Gwen Stefani, made a virtual stop on the late-night talk show so that Stefani could give Shelton an at-home quarantine haircut. With the camera focused on the side of Shelton's head, his gray hair was impossible to ignore, the singer recounts on Monday's episode (Sept. 28) of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

"I like, turned my head to the side at some point, and it was just — there was no more salt and pepper ... it's just salt," the singer says. "And so I said, 'Oh my God, like, when did this happen to me?!'"

Even more shocking, Shelton says, was how long it took him to realize that his hair color was changing, especially since he spends so much time in front of a camera.

"I'm on a show! How do I not see that I look like a game show host all of a sudden?!" he adds. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands, beginning with a box of hair dye.

"We ordered some Just for Men, and I tried that for a while, and I wasn't doing it right. It wasn't — it had too much color," Shelton goes on to say. "It was like, blue, or purple or something. So then [Gwen] just said, 'Let's just do it right.'"

The singer didn't mind letting Stefani try her hand as his hairstylist. After all, quarantine is the perfect time to experiment with a new hair regimen. "At that time I didn't care, because nobody was gonna see me. We were quarantined. So that was the time to mess around," he says.

Plus, the end result was pretty impressive, although Shelton had some other complaints about his post-quarantine appearance that the dye job didn't fix.

"I actually really liked it," he admits. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine."