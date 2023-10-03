Tuesday (Oct. 3) marks Gwen Stefani's 54th birthday, and her country star husband Blake Shelton was ready to deliver enthusiastic birthday well-wishes.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in the history of mankind!!!!!" Shelton writes in a tribute post on social media, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of the lovebirds together.

The photo isn't particularly professional-looking or curated — it's blurry and set against a backdrop of what appears to be their home — but Shelton picked the perfect photograph to spotlight just how much he and his bride love spending time together.

In the snap, they're grinning ear to ear as they stare into each other's eyes.

"I love you [Gwen Stefani]!!!!!!!!!!" Shelton writes, concluding his adoring birthday message.

Stefani and Shelton married in 2021 at Shelton's home in Oklahoma, after five years of dating. They originally met on the set of The Voice, where both were coaches.

Shelton was a coach on The Voice for 23 seasons straight — dating back to the earliest installment of the show, and making him its longest-sitting coach — but he announced his retirement after last season, explaining that he wanted to prioritize spending time with family. Aside from Stefani, that family includes the pop star's three sons, who have become Shelton's stepchildren since he and Stefani tied the knot.

However, Stefani's still repping the household on The Voice: She's a coach for Season 24, and wore her favorite necklace, which reads "Stefani" and "Shelton" in gold lettering, for the season premiere.

The cross-genre couple have collaborated on a number of musical pursuits: They have two No. 1 country hits together, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You." Most recently, they contributed a duet performance of the Judds' "Love is Alive" to an all-star compilation album tributing the legendary country duo.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.