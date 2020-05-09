Remember Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s First Duet?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been getting an awful lot of attention lately for their current duet, "Nobody But You." But do you remember the couple's first duet together?

Shelton and Stefani teamed for "Nobody But You" on Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country. The romantic duet has scored the real-life couple a multi-week No. 1 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and they've performed it in a series of at-home performances from Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where they've been spending their time in quarantine with Stefani's family.

But while it's the most successful of their professional pairings, it's not the first, or even the second. Shelton and Stefani first teamed up musically for a duet titled "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" in 2016, less than a year after their romance first started.

Released on May 9, 2016 — four years ago today — "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" was released digitally in advance of Shelton's If I'm Honest album, and while it was never released as a formal single to country radio, it briefly charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, reaching No. 13.

The couple teamed up again in 2017 for a Christmas duet titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" as part of Stefani's holiday album of the same name. "Nobody But You" has given Stefani her first taste of success at country radio, and she is slated to make her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (May 9), joining Shelton for a remote appearance from his Ole Red location in Oklahoma to perform the hit duet.

Shelton and Stefani have recently purchased their first home together, a massive $13 million California mansion.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion

More About Blake + Gwen's Jaw-Dropping Mansion