Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got quite the warm welcome when they took Stefani's three sons for a family outing to the Los Angeles Angels' game against the New York Yankees on Monday night (July 17).

Stefani came decked out to support the Angels — her hometown team — while Shelton kept things casual in his usual button-down and camo ball cap. But everyone in the Shelton-Stefani crew was feeling festive when Stefani's hit, "The Sweet Escape," played in the background of the venue during a moment when no players were on the field.

"This [is] so so incredible hometown [Angels]," Stefani wrote in an Instagram Story slide that has since expired, but you can see a replay at ET Online.

Another clip shows Stefani dancing during the game with her two younger boys, Apollo and Zuma, while an additional shot shows the pop superstar giving Apollo a kiss.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Instagram Instagram loading...

Stefani wasn't the only one getting special treatment at the show: Another clip shows Shelton being spotted by a fan, who comes over to hand him a beer.

"You're a good man, thank you," Shelton can be heard saying as he accepts the drink, in a slide with the words "Thank You" written over it.

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...

And the celebratory energy got even more amped up when Stefani's team won the game, with the Angels beating out the Yankees in a final score of 4-3.

Stefani couldn't hold in her excitement when the game ended, and she shared video of herself celebrating in the stands.

Instagram Instagram loading...

The country-pop power couple have more time than usual to hang out together this summer, since Shelton recently retired from coaching The Voice after 23 consecutive seasons.

The couple are basking in their newfound free time: They've recently shared some shots of themselves going beer tasting, and earlier this month, they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.