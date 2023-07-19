Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Get an Epic Welcome at Family Baseball Outing [Pictures]

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Get an Epic Welcome at Family Baseball Outing [Pictures]

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images/Instagram

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got quite the warm welcome when they took Stefani's three sons for a family outing to the Los Angeles Angels' game against the New York Yankees on Monday night (July 17).

Stefani came decked out to support the Angels — her hometown team — while Shelton kept things casual in his usual button-down and camo ball cap. But everyone in the Shelton-Stefani crew was feeling festive when Stefani's hit, "The Sweet Escape," played in the background of the venue during a moment when no players were on the field.

"This [is] so so incredible hometown [Angels]," Stefani wrote in an Instagram Story slide that has since expired, but you can see a replay at ET Online.

Another clip shows Stefani dancing during the game with her two younger boys, Apollo and Zuma, while an additional shot shows the pop superstar giving Apollo a kiss.

Instagram
loading...
Instagram
loading...

Stefani wasn't the only one getting special treatment at the show: Another clip shows Shelton being spotted by a fan, who comes over to hand him a beer.

"You're a good man, thank you," Shelton can be heard saying as he accepts the drink, in a slide with the words "Thank You" written over it.

Instagram Stories
loading...

And the celebratory energy got even more amped up when Stefani's team won the game, with the Angels beating out the Yankees in a final score of 4-3.

Stefani couldn't hold in her excitement when the game ended, and she shared video of herself celebrating in the stands.

Instagram
loading...

The country-pop power couple have more time than usual to hang out together this summer, since Shelton recently retired from coaching The Voice after 23 consecutive seasons.

The couple are basking in their newfound free time: They've recently shared some shots of themselves going beer tasting, and earlier this month, they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love

From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani
Categories: Country Kid Pictures, Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country