Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking fans inside their perspective of what it's like to sing their hit duet "Nobody But You" with a video compilation of live performances.

A new video titled "Nobody But You (Duet With Gwen Stefani) (Live)" compiles clips of the couple's performances of the song from Shelton's stops at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif., on his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour.

The video opens as Stefani is seen applying makeup in the mirror backstage while Shelton sings the first verse from the stage. When Stefani emerges to join Shelton, her presence is met with deafening applause from the crowd, who lift the flashlights on their phones in the air as the singers proclaim, "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you." Behind-the-scenes clips of Shelton and Stefani playfully interacting backstage, couples slow dancing in the audience and a shot of Stefani showing off her bedazzled denim jacket with the word "Blake" written on the back in gemstones round out the video.

"Nobody But You" became Shelton's 27th No. 1 single and Stefani's first on the country charts when it topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in May of 2020. The achievement makes Shelton the third artist to have the most No. 1s in the chart's 30-year history, behind Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw. It also broke Shelton's tie with George Strait and Alan Jackson, who have 26 No. 1 hits apiece on the chart.

The duet is featured on Shelton's 2019 compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

