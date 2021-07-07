Why Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Wanted a Small, Oklahoma Wedding

Pop and country royalty collided when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially got hitched on Saturday (July 3), and some of the details of their ceremony were truly opulent: The bride wore two jaw-dropping Vera Wang dresses, for example, and celebrity show host Carson Daly — who just happens to be the host of The Voice, where Shelton and Stefani first met — officiated the ceremony.

But given the couple's bonafide superstar status, their wedding was overall pretty lowkey: It took place on Shelton's Oklahoma property, and featured an intimate, family-focused array of guests. Keeping things small and simple was the couple's goal, a source close to the event told People, adding that it was important to Shelton to make sure everything was perfect for his bride on the big day.

"His love for her is so deep," the unnamed source explains. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible."

"They purposely kept the wedding simple," another source explains. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

Shelton had a chapel built on his Oklahoma property for Stefani, and the ceremony itself took place onsite, as did the reception that followed. It was an especially fitting location, as Stefani and Shelton — who also have a home in Los Angeles — enjoyed spending a significant portion of their time on the ranch during the 2020 pandemic shutdowns.

People also reports that the post-wedding reception playlist was curated by DJ Lucy Wrubel, and featured a number of songs by familiar voices, including the couple's The Voice co-coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine (with his band, Maroon 5.) Some of Shelton's country star pals, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, also made the playlist.

