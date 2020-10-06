It's sure to be a sweet reunion for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson when the four The Voice coaches slide back into their spinning chairs and gear up for the 2020 season of the show. Soon, the superstar foursome will "get together and feel all right," and they're sharing their excitement with a feel-good new cover of Bob Marley's classic "One Love."

It all starts with Legend walking down a New York City street. As he's about to climb up the steps to a brownstone, a piano with a sign that says "Play Me" suddenly catches his eye. Of course, the pop singer-songwriter and pianist immediately sits down at the bench to play, and the jam session kicks off from there.

Clarkson appears next, leaning out her window to duet with Legend on "One Love"'s melody. Soon after, Shelton and Stefani wander out of a neighboring home, with Shelton strumming a guitar and singing along. At the end of the song, the words "Together Again" appear across the screen.

Season 19 of The Voice is set to air on NBC this fall, beginning Oct. 19. Blind auditions began this summer, though filming was reportedly behind schedule, and the show had also been delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a clip released ahead of the season premiere, the coaches catch up, discuss how they spent their quarantine and revisit some favorite old pastimes: Specifically, making fun of Shelton.

