Meet the Man Who Married Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding has not yet revealed itself to be a star-studded affair, with one exception. The couples' wedding officiant is very famous, especially to those who watch The Voice.

On Instagram, Carson Daly reveals that he officiated the ceremony, sharing a photo taken as Stefani walked down the aisle, another taken afterward and two more with his own family at the chapel.

Stefani and Shelton married on July 3 on his property in Oklahoma. Leading up to the wedding, both bride and groom said it would be a very small, private affair.

Talking to Today, Daly says that he convinced the newlyweds to write their own vows, and both went above and beyond. Stefani left the audience in tears, while Shelton grabbed a guitar and performed a song he'd written for his vows.

Photos from the Fourth of July weekend wedding are beginning to populate social media, led by pictures on Stefani's official Instagram, as well as accounts run by her wedding vendors. Her dresses (she had two) were made by Vera Wang, and both included embroidered tributes to her children.

Shelton, meanwhile, wore his trademark denim and dress shirt uniform, with a classy vest on top. His dog was seen roaming the reception hall at times. A broader look at the size and scope of the reception has not yet been provided.

The couple married after five years of dating. Photographer Jeremy Bustos took the pictures seen in the posts above.

