Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting ready to make their union official, according to a new report, and they're planning to take the plunge more than once.

Us Weekly reports that Shelton and Stefani have decided to get married "as soon as possible" once the social distancing guidelines associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are lifted, and according to multiple sources, they want to have separate ceremonies in Los Angeles, where they live and work much of the year, and Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a massive ranch. The couple have most recently been in quarantine with Stefani's family at Shelton's sprawling Oklahoma property.

"Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," one source tells Us.

Another source tells the celebrity magazine that Shelton and Stefani are "keen to make it happen as soon as possible," and they wanted to go "all out" for a summer wedding, but the ongoing pandemic may make that impossible.

"It won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall," that source adds.

People reported in December of 2019 that Shelton and Stefani have known they want to marry for a while now, but they've been holding off because Stefani wants a church wedding as part of her Roman Catholic faith, which would require her to get her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled.

A source told Us in mid-June that the pandemic "changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.”

According to that source, Stefani still thinks it's important to wait until everyone can get together for a proper celebration.

"She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom," the source states. "It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."

The couple, who met on the set of The Voice in 2015 and began dating after both of them went through divorces, have recently purchased their first home together, a spectacular 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion located in the San Fernando Valley outside of Los Angeles.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion