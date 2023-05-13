Blake Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (May 12), and he dedicated the honor to his late older brother, Richie.

People reports that the 46-year-old country superstar and television personality received the 2,755th star on the legendary Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Friday morning. His wife Gwen Stefani, The Voice host Carson Daly and longtime friend and former The Voice co-star Adam Levine were all on hand to share in the special occasion and give speeches honoring his achievements.

Shelton turned to social media on Saturday morning (May 13) to share a picture of himself at the ceremony alongside a special message.

"I dedicated this star to my brother Richie who I wish was here to celebrate this with," Shelton writes. "There are so many people to say thank you to for yesterday.. my family, my team, @nbc and @nbcthevoice, the fans.. it's really special to get to share this with you all. Cheers!!!"

Richie Shelton died in a car accident on Nov. 13, 1990, and Shelton periodically honors his memory. In 2017, he turned to Twitter to pay tribute to his lost sibling, writing, "Lost my brother 27 years ago today, I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever ... Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it ... We still miss you, Richie!!"

During an episode of The Voice on May 1, Shelton shared a bonding moment with one of the contestants, NOIVAS, who also lost his older brother. After asking NOIVAS how old he was at the time, Shelton shared, "I was 14."

“My brother, if he had been around, he would’ve freaked out if he had known what I had gone on to do,” Shelton added. “He was just such a huge music fan. You could hear him coming six blocks away, the stereo blaring out of his truck.”

Shelton is currently serving out his final season on The Voice; he is departing the show after its current Season 23, ending his run as the coach with the most wins in the history of the program.