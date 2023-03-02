Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Blake Shelton took some time out at a recent show on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to throw some good-natured shade at his longtime friend, Luke Bryan.

During a tour stop in Birmingham, Ala., Shelton told the audience that he was experiencing an illness that nearly left him unable to perform.

"When I woke up this morning, I did not think that I was going to be able to do this show. I literally couldn’t speak at all, but I’m here now and we’re doing it," he explained.

His doctor advised him to rest his voice by holding the microphone up to the crowd and telling them to sing along. Shelton shared that he told the doctor people didn't really sing along at his shows, "because my lyrics are so deep, and when I sing 'em, people are thinking really hard about it," humorously citing "Boys 'Round Here" as one example that "gets deep in your soul."

"I know what he’s talking about, though, ‘cause I’ve been to Luke Bryan concerts many a time, and people are singing every damn word to his songs," he adds, before hitting his friend with a good-natured jab.

"But, you know, his songs are stupid," he adds. "So when the words go by, you’re not really thinkin’ about it, is what I’m saying; you’re just singing. You’re just like, ‘Oh yeah, we that rollercoaster.'"

The crowd erupted in laughter as Shelton went on to invite them to help him out with his next song, continuing his set despite some tough circumstances.

Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonks Tour launched Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Neb., and it will wrap on March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean are joining him as support acts.

Shelton's been breaking out some older songs and rarities during the tour, surprising fans with "Playboys of the Southwestern World" at a recent show.

